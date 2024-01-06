If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Akron and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 263

Akron's best wins

Against the Bellarmine Knights on December 21, Akron notched its best win of the season, which was an 88-65 home victory. That signature win over Bellarmine featured a team-best 24 points from Reagan Bass. Lanae Riley, with 22 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

53-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 209/RPI) on December 30

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 248/RPI) on November 25

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 289/RPI) on November 15

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on December 3

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

The Zips have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Akron faces the 316th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Zips' 14 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Akron's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Akron Zips vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Akron Zips vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

