Should you wager on Alexandre Texier to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

Texier has scored in six of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Texier's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:39 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:33 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 6-5 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

