Allen County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Allen County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalida High School at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elida High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen East High School at North Baltimore
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: North Baltimore, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
