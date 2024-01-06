Ashtabula County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Ashtabula County, Ohio today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside High School - Ashtabula at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conneaut High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Geneva, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
