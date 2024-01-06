Bennedict Mathurin and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be matching up versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Mathurin posted 18 points and four assists in a 150-116 win versus the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Mathurin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.3 16.0 Rebounds -- 3.8 4.0 Assists -- 2.0 1.5 PRA -- 20.1 21.5 PR -- 18.1 20



Looking to bet on one or more of Mathurin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Celtics

Mathurin has taken 10.7 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.2% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Mathurin's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 110.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.6 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 27 16 5 2 4 0 0 11/1/2023 15 8 1 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.