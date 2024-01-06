Big 12 Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats versus the BYU Cougars is one of seven games on the Saturday college basketball schedule that features a Big 12 team in action.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Big 12 Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks
|2:00 PM ET
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats
|6:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners
|6:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Tech Red Raiders at Texas Longhorns
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars
|10:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.