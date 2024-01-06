Blue Jackets vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild have lost four games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-130)
|Blue Jackets (+110)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been made an underdog 36 times this season, and won 12, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Columbus has entered 33 games this season as an underdog by +110 or more and is 12-21 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 47.6% chance to win.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 26 of 39 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|109 (25th)
|Goals
|122 (13th)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|145 (30th)
|22 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (26th)
|35 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (10th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Columbus went 7-3-0 against the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.
- Columbus has hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 matchups, Blue Jackets' games have had an average of 8.1 goals, 1.5 more than their season-long average.
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (122 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have given up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 30th.
- Their -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.