The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) -- who've lost four in a row -- visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Wild Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 145 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 30th in the NHL.

With 122 goals (3.0 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 40 7 18 25 17 13 0% Zachary Werenski 34 1 24 25 10 13 - Adam Fantilli 40 11 13 24 11 13 44.1% Kirill Marchenko 38 13 8 21 11 21 32% Ivan Provorov 40 2 19 21 21 7 -

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

The Wild's 109 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 25th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players