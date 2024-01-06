Will Bowling Green be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Bowling Green's full tournament resume.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-1 NR NR 210

Bowling Green's best wins

Bowling Green, in its best win of the season, defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 77-73 on November 26. Marcus Hill led the offense versus Canisius, posting 26 points. Second on the team was Jason Spurgin with 17 points.

Next best wins

82-61 over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 25

92-90 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 250/RPI) on January 2

79-69 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on December 16

70-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on November 6

81-75 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on November 11

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, the Falcons have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Bowling Green has drawn the 322nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Falcons have 16 games remaining this year, including 16 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records above .500.

Bowling Green has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

