Can we count on Bowling Green to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 50

Bowling Green's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 7, Bowling Green took down the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 94 in the RPI) by a score of 89-86. The leading scorer against Cleveland State was Paige Kohler, who amassed 20 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 138/RPI) on December 12

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 185/RPI) on November 27

75-69 at home over Western Michigan (No. 210/RPI) on January 6

59-38 over Mercer (No. 232/RPI) on November 22

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 278/RPI) on November 23

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Bowling Green has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Bowling Green has been handed the 65th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Falcons' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.

Bowling Green has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

