Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) in a clash of MAC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bowling Green Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.