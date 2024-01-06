How to Watch the Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAC play.
Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos score an average of 60.0 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons allow to opponents.
- Western Michigan is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.
- Bowling Green is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.0 points.
- The Falcons average 65.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.5 the Broncos give up.
- When Bowling Green totals more than 67.5 points, it is 5-0.
- Western Michigan is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
- This season the Falcons are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos concede.
- The Broncos' 38.7 shooting percentage is 5.3 lower than the Falcons have conceded.
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)
- Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Paige Kohler: 10.0 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Morgan Sharps: 13.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (22-for-50)
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 93-62
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 84-35
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Central Michigan
|W 65-64
|McGuirk Arena
|1/6/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/10/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
