The Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAC play.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Broncos score an average of 60.0 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons allow to opponents.

Western Michigan is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Bowling Green is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.0 points.

The Falcons average 65.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.5 the Broncos give up.

When Bowling Green totals more than 67.5 points, it is 5-0.

Western Michigan is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

This season the Falcons are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos concede.

The Broncos' 38.7 shooting percentage is 5.3 lower than the Falcons have conceded.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Paige Kohler: 10.0 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

10.0 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG% Morgan Sharps: 13.0 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (22-for-50)

Bowling Green Schedule