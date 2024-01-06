Will Cincinnati be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Cincinnati's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 NR NR 37

Cincinnati's best wins

Cincinnati defeated the No. 12-ranked BYU Cougars, 71-60, on January 6. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Viktor Lakhin was the leading scorer in the signature win over BYU, posting 17 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

89-54 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 71/RPI) on November 22

85-73 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 12

83-75 at home over Stetson (No. 111/RPI) on December 22

76-58 at home over Evansville (No. 117/RPI) on December 29

85-53 at home over Bryant (No. 161/RPI) on December 12

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Cincinnati is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Cincinnati has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Bearcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Cincinnati has the 141st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

As far as the Bearcats' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

Cincy has 17 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

