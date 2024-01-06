What are Cincinnati's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-3 NR NR 90

Cincinnati's best wins

In its best win of the season on November 19, Cincinnati defeated the Toledo Rockets, a top 50 team (No. 42) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-60. Mya Jackson, in that signature win, recorded a team-best 22 points with two rebounds and zero assists. Braylyn Milton also played a part with 11 points, one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on November 25

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 206/RPI) on December 17

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 253/RPI) on December 21

69-47 at home over Xavier (No. 319/RPI) on December 10

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 324/RPI) on December 13

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-6 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Cincinnati has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the country. But it also has six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

Schedule insights

Cincinnati has drawn the 48th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bearcats have 15 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and one game against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Cincinnati's 15 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

