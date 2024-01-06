A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bearcats, who have won three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 45.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cincinnati has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.2% from the field.

The Bearcats are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 33rd.

The Bearcats' 82.1 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars allow.

Cincinnati is 11-2 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged away (70.7).

At home, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.

Cincinnati drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule