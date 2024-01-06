A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bearcats, who have won three in a row.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats are shooting 45.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Cincinnati has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 33rd.
  • The Bearcats' 82.1 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars allow.
  • Cincinnati is 11-2 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged away (70.7).
  • At home, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.
  • Cincinnati drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Merrimack W 65-49 Fifth Third Arena
12/22/2023 Stetson W 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Evansville W 76-58 Fifth Third Arena
1/6/2024 @ BYU - Marriott Center
1/9/2024 Texas - Fifth Third Arena
1/13/2024 @ Baylor - Foster Pavilion

