How to Watch Cincinnati vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bearcats, who have won three in a row.
Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Iowa State vs Oklahoma (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UCF vs Kansas State (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Texas Tech vs Texas (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 45.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.2% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 33rd.
- The Bearcats' 82.1 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars allow.
- Cincinnati is 11-2 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged away (70.7).
- At home, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.
- Cincinnati drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (34.7%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Merrimack
|W 65-49
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Stetson
|W 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Evansville
|W 76-58
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|1/9/2024
|Texas
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
