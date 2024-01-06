Cincinnati vs. BYU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of three straight. It tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|BYU Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|FanDuel
|BYU (-10.5)
|151.5
|-600
|+430
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Cincinnati vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- BYU has covered 11 times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Cougars' 13 games have gone over the point total.
Cincinnati Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Bearcats' national championship odds have improved from +25000 at the start of the season to +15000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Cincinnati winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.