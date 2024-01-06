The BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of three straight. It tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline FanDuel BYU (-10.5) 151.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. BYU Betting Trends

Cincinnati has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

BYU has covered 11 times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cougars' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Bearcats' national championship odds have improved from +25000 at the start of the season to +15000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Cincinnati winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

