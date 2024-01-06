Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (8-5) and Cincinnati Bearcats (8-5) squaring off at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Bearcats' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 68-53 loss to West Virginia.
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 72, Cincinnati 65
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
- Texas vs West Virginia
- Kansas State vs UCF
- Houston vs Baylor
Cincinnati Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats notched their signature win of the season on November 19 by securing a 71-60 victory over the Toledo Rockets, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bearcats are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins, but also tied for the sixth-most losses.
Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 73) on November 19
- 65-41 over Kentucky (No. 129) on November 25
- 58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 203) on December 17
- 87-62 at home over Howard (No. 262) on December 13
- 71-51 at home over Siena (No. 269) on December 21
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Braylyn Milton: 5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)
- Brianna Byers: 3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Reagan Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
Cincinnati Performance Insights
- The Bearcats outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 64.3 points per game, 210th in college basketball, and allowing 61.4 per contest, 119th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.
