Saturday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (8-5) and Cincinnati Bearcats (8-5) squaring off at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bearcats' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 68-53 loss to West Virginia.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 72, Cincinnati 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats notched their signature win of the season on November 19 by securing a 71-60 victory over the Toledo Rockets, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bearcats are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins, but also tied for the sixth-most losses.

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 73) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 129) on November 25

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 203) on December 17

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 262) on December 13

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 269) on December 21

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Braylyn Milton: 5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)

5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39) Brianna Byers: 3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%

3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG% Reagan Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 64.3 points per game, 210th in college basketball, and allowing 61.4 per contest, 119th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.

