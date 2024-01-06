The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 10.5-point underdogs. The Cougars have won four games in a row. The point total is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -10.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 151.5 points.

The average total for Cincinnati's games this season is 147.9 points, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 83.3% of the time, 41.6% less often than BYU (10-2-0) this season.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 6 50% 90.4 172.5 61.5 127.3 152.1 Cincinnati 7 58.3% 82.1 172.5 65.8 127.3 147.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The Bearcats average 20.6 more points per game (82.1) than the Cougars allow (61.5).

Cincinnati is 5-7 against the spread and 11-2 overall when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cincinnati vs. BYU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 10-2-0 8-1 5-7-0 Cincinnati 5-7-0 0-0 7-5-0

Cincinnati vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Cincinnati 12-4 Home Record 16-3 2-7 Away Record 5-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.