The Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Skylar Vann: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Payton Verhulst: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Lexy Keys: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Aubrey Joens: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

