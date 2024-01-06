The Oklahoma Sooners (8-5) take the court against the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in Big 12 action.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats' 64.3 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 68.8 the Sooners allow.
  • Cincinnati is 6-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
  • Oklahoma's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The Sooners record 79.2 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 61.4 the Bearcats allow.
  • Oklahoma is 8-4 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
  • Cincinnati has an 8-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
  • The Sooners shoot 42.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Bearcats concede defensively.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Braylyn Milton: 5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)
  • Brianna Byers: 3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%
  • Reagan Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Siena W 71-51 Fifth Third Arena
12/30/2023 Kansas State L 66-41 Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ West Virginia L 68-53 WVU Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/10/2024 UCF - Fifth Third Arena
1/13/2024 @ BYU - Marriott Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.