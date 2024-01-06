When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Cleveland State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-6 4-2 NR NR 158

Cleveland State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 15, Cleveland State defeated the Bradley Braves (No. 57 in the RPI) by a score of 76-69. Drew Lowder, in that signature win, dropped a team-leading 26 points with one rebound and one assist. Tristan Enaruna also played a role with 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

75-67 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on December 28

72-70 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 103/RPI) on November 22

71-61 at home over Canisius (No. 130/RPI) on November 15

88-85 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 204/RPI) on January 7

90-77 at home over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on December 21

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Cleveland State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Cleveland State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

The Vikings have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Cleveland State is facing the 290th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Vikings have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Cleveland St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

