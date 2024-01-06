When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Cleveland State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 4-1 NR NR 94

Cleveland State's best wins

Cleveland State, in its best win of the season, took down the Niagara Purple Eagles 87-56 on December 6. Mickayla Perdue led the offense versus Niagara, tallying 24 points. Next on the team was Colbi Maples with 18 points.

Next best wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 186/RPI) on November 22

69-59 over Drexel (No. 195/RPI) on December 21

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 206/RPI) on December 20

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 224/RPI) on November 12

71-62 at home over Akron (No. 263/RPI) on December 10

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 10-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Cleveland State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Cleveland State has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

The Vikings have tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (10).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Cleveland State is playing the 284th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Vikings' 15 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records above .500.

Cleveland State has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Detroit Mercy Titans Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

