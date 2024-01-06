Saturday's Horizon schedule includes the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) against the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8), at 1:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Carmen Villalobos: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Dena Jarrells: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Paige Shy: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Malia Magestro: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

