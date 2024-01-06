How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) will host the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison
- The Penguins put up an average of 58.8 points per game, six fewer points than the 64.8 the Vikings allow.
- Youngstown State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
- Cleveland State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.8 points.
- The Vikings score 17.4 more points per game (76.5) than the Penguins give up (59.1).
- Cleveland State has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 59.1 points.
- When Youngstown State gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 6-7.
- The Vikings shoot 45.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Penguins concede defensively.
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
- Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)
- Jordana Reisma: 8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Drexel
|W 69-59
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 85-72
|Kress Events Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Milwaukee
|W 64-59
|Klotsche Center
|1/6/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/10/2024
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/13/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Wolstein Center
