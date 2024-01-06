The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) will host the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Penguins put up an average of 58.8 points per game, six fewer points than the 64.8 the Vikings allow.

Youngstown State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Cleveland State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.8 points.

The Vikings score 17.4 more points per game (76.5) than the Penguins give up (59.1).

Cleveland State has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 59.1 points.

When Youngstown State gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 6-7.

The Vikings shoot 45.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Penguins concede defensively.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Jordana Reisma: 8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%

8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Cleveland State Schedule