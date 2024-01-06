The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) will host the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

  • The Penguins put up an average of 58.8 points per game, six fewer points than the 64.8 the Vikings allow.
  • Youngstown State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • Cleveland State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.8 points.
  • The Vikings score 17.4 more points per game (76.5) than the Penguins give up (59.1).
  • Cleveland State has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 59.1 points.
  • When Youngstown State gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 6-7.
  • The Vikings shoot 45.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Penguins concede defensively.

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
  • Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)
  • Jordana Reisma: 8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%
  • Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Drexel W 69-59 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 @ Green Bay L 85-72 Kress Events Center
1/1/2024 @ Milwaukee W 64-59 Klotsche Center
1/6/2024 Youngstown State - Wolstein Center
1/10/2024 Detroit Mercy - Wolstein Center
1/13/2024 Purdue Fort Wayne - Wolstein Center

