Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) versus the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) at Wolstein Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Vikings won their most recent matchup 64-59 against Milwaukee on Monday.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Youngstown State 56

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings took down the Southern Miss Eagles, who are ranked No. 152 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 70-63, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Vikings have four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Cleveland State is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 152) on December 20

69-59 over Drexel (No. 184) on December 21

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 189) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 211) on November 12

64-59 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 215) on January 1

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Jordana Reisma: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +175 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (58th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (191st in college basketball).

Offensively, Cleveland State is posting 70 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (76.5 points per game) is 6.5 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Vikings have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 80.7 points per game, compared to 73.6 per game on the road.

Cleveland State is surrendering 55.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 16.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (71.8).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 73.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 76.5 they've racked up over the course of this year.

