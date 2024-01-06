Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
Should you bet on Cole Sillinger to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sillinger stats and insights
- In four of 35 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Sillinger has no points on the power play.
- Sillinger averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sillinger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:46
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.