For bracketology insights around Dayton and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 2-0 37 NR 5

Dayton's best wins

On December 16, Dayton picked up its signature win of the season, an 82-68 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are a top 50 team (No. 37), according to the RPI. That signature victory against Cincinnati featured a team-best 28 points from Daron Holmes. Kobe Elvis, with 27 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

88-81 over St. John's (No. 38/RPI) on November 17

91-67 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on December 20

64-60 at home over UMass (No. 82/RPI) on January 7

72-59 on the road over Davidson (No. 100/RPI) on January 3

65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 29

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Dayton is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Flyers have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Dayton has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Dayton has been handed the 32nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Flyers' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

Dayton has 16 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Dayton Flyers

Duquesne Dukes vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN2

