When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Dayton be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Dayton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-3 NR NR 230

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Dayton beat the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at home on January 6. The final score was 69-64. That signature win versus Loyola Chicago included a team-best 22 points from Ivy Wolf. Destiny Bohanon, with 22 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-60 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 281/RPI) on December 9

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 295/RPI) on November 25

75-54 over Stetson (No. 314/RPI) on November 24

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 346/RPI) on November 12

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 350/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

Based on the RPI, Dayton has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

The Flyers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Dayton has drawn the 222nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Flyers' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Dayton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Dayton Flyers

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Dayton games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.