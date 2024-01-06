Saturday's game at UD Arena has the Dayton Flyers (6-8) squaring off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 win for Dayton, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Flyers suffered a 76-66 loss to UMass.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 68, Loyola Chicago 67

Dayton Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Flyers beat the Wichita State Shockers on November 25 by a score of 74-63.

The Flyers have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Dayton has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 223) on November 25

75-54 over Stetson (No. 301) on November 24

73-60 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 307) on December 9

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on November 20

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85) Mariah Perez: 7.9 PTS, 43.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 43.8 FG% Destiny Bohanon: 10.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers have a -74 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.9 points per game to rank 190th in college basketball and are allowing 71.2 per outing to rank 305th in college basketball.

Dayton's offense has been worse in A-10 games this year, averaging 53.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.9 PPG.

In home games, the Flyers are putting up 7.6 more points per game (68.3) than they are in road games (60.7).

Dayton surrenders 70.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 76.0 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.