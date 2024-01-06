How to Watch the Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (6-8) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UD Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers' 66.3 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Flyers allow to opponents.
- Loyola Chicago is 4-2 when it scores more than 71.2 points.
- Dayton's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Flyers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Ramblers allow (68.2).
- Dayton is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- Loyola Chicago is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
- The Flyers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Ramblers allow to opponents (44.8%).
- The Ramblers make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 5.2% less than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Dayton Leaders
- Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%
- Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)
- Mariah Perez: 7.9 PTS, 43.8 FG%
- Destiny Bohanon: 10.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
- Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 70-53
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Duquesne
|L 70-42
|UD Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UMass
|L 76-66
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/6/2024
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|UD Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|1/17/2024
|George Washington
|-
|UD Arena
