The Dayton Flyers (6-8) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UD Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers' 66.3 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Flyers allow to opponents.

Loyola Chicago is 4-2 when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Dayton's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Flyers average just 2.3 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Ramblers allow (68.2).

Dayton is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Loyola Chicago is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.

The Flyers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Ramblers allow to opponents (44.8%).

The Ramblers make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 5.2% less than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85) Mariah Perez: 7.9 PTS, 43.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 43.8 FG% Destiny Bohanon: 10.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Dayton Schedule