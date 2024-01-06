On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Erik Gudbranson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

Gudbranson has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Gudbranson has no points on the power play.

Gudbranson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 19:10 Away W 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:52 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

