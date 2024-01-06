In Franklin County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6

5:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian School at Medina Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6

6:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Logan High School at St. Charles Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dover High School at New Albany High School