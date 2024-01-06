Fulton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fulton County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stryker Local Schools at Delta High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Delta, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen High School at Fayette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Fayette, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paulding High School at Wauseon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Wauseon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swanton High School at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
