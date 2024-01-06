Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fulton County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stryker Local Schools at Delta High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Delta, OH

Delta, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen High School at Fayette High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Fayette, OH

Fayette, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Paulding High School at Wauseon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Wauseon, OH

Wauseon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Swanton High School at Leipsic