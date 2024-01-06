Ivan Provorov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild play on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Provorov in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 40 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

Provorov has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 40 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 18 of 40 games this year, Provorov has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Provorov has an assist in 16 of 40 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Provorov goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Provorov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 40 Games 3 21 Points 2 2 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

