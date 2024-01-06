Jack Roslovic and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to wager on Roslovic's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Roslovic vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is -7.

Roslovic has a goal in two of 18 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Roslovic has a point in seven of 18 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Roslovic has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Roslovic hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Roslovic has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 9 Points 1 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.