Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
Can we expect Jake Bean scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bean stats and insights
- In three of 37 games this season, Bean has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Bean has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:04
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
