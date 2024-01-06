Can we expect Jake Bean scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bean stats and insights

In three of 37 games this season, Bean has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Bean has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 20:04 Away W 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.