Jalen Smith's Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Smith, in his most recent game (January 5 win against the Hawks), produced 11 points.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.4 10.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 4.7 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 16.5 16.3 PR -- 15.5 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Jalen Smith Insights vs. the Celtics

Smith has taken 6.0 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 4.2% and 5.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smith is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Smith's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.4 points per game.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 24.6 assists per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Smith vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 12/21/2022 21 8 9 1 2 1 0

