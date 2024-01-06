Will Kent Johnson score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 3-2 SO 1/2/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 15:04 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:15 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:54 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:23 Away W 6-5 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

