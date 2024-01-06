Kent Johnson and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent Johnson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus this season, in 12:38 per game on the ice, is +3.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has a point in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Johnson has an assist in six of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Johnson has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.