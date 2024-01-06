How to Watch Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) at George Gervin GameAbove Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Northern Illinois vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Western Michigan vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Central Michigan vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Kent State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 265th.
- The 80.1 points per game the Golden Flashes average are 5.6 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).
- Kent State has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kent State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
- The Golden Flashes surrendered 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.2).
- In home games, Kent State sunk 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 66-46
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Ball State
|W 82-69
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/9/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.