MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) at George Gervin GameAbove Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Kent State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 265th.

The 80.1 points per game the Golden Flashes average are 5.6 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).

Kent State has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kent State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.

The Golden Flashes surrendered 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.2).

In home games, Kent State sunk 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule