MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) travel to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) at George Gervin GameAbove Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • Kent State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 265th.
  • The 80.1 points per game the Golden Flashes average are 5.6 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).
  • Kent State has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kent State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
  • The Golden Flashes surrendered 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.2).
  • In home games, Kent State sunk 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Oregon L 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 66-46 University Credit Union Pavilion
1/2/2024 Ball State W 82-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/9/2024 Toledo - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/13/2024 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena

