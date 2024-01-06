Will Kent State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Kent State's full tournament resume.

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-1 NR NR 138

Kent State's best wins

Kent State, in its best win of the season, took down the Cleveland State Vikings 83-77 on December 9. With 19 points, Giovanni Santiago was the top scorer versus Cleveland State. Second on the team was Jalen Sullinger, with 17 points.

Next best wins

82-73 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on December 5

79-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on November 11

79-72 over Fordham (No. 227/RPI) on November 20

82-69 at home over Ball State (No. 290/RPI) on January 2

100-62 over Hampton (No. 357/RPI) on November 17

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Kent State is facing the 191st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

As far as the Golden Flashes' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

Kent State has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

