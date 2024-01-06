When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Kent State be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Kent State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 91

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Kent State took down the Missouri Tigers in a 67-64 win on November 25. With 18 points, Mikala Morris was the top scorer versus Missouri. Second on the team was Corynne Hauser, with 17 points.

Next best wins

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 148/RPI) on November 12

73-64 on the road over Buffalo (No. 228/RPI) on January 3

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 243/RPI) on November 29

92-63 at home over Ohio (No. 296/RPI) on January 6

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 319/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Kent State has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Kent State is facing the 158th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

As far as the Golden Flashes' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

Of Kent State's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kent State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.