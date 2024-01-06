Saturday's game that pits the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) versus the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-60 in favor of Kent State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Golden Flashes secured a 73-64 win against Buffalo.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 75, Ohio 60

Kent State Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Golden Flashes captured their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kent State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 over Missouri (No. 80) on November 25

73-64 on the road over Buffalo (No. 224) on January 3

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 246) on November 12

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 283) on November 29

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 309) on November 21

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.2 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Mikala Morris: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG% Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Bridget Dunn: 7.8 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and are giving up 60.8 per outing to rank 104th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.