Saturday's MAC slate includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5, 0-0 MAC) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4, 0-0 MAC), at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Jalen Sullinger: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Giovanni Santiago: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

VonCameron Davis: 11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 23 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Yusuf Jihad: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Julius Ellerbe: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 321st 67.3 Points Scored 83 38th 262nd 73.9 Points Allowed 73.5 244th 330th 32.5 Rebounds 37.4 151st 325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 295th 6.2 3pt Made 8.2 122nd 336th 10.7 Assists 14 152nd 154th 11.5 Turnovers 13.5 306th

