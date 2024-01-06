MAC opponents square off when the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) at George Gervin GameAbove Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Golden Flashes are 10.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -10.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State and its opponents have gone over 146.5 combined points in nine of 11 games this season.

Kent State has an average point total of 152.7 in its games this year, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Flashes are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Kent State has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

The Golden Flashes have been at least a -550 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Kent State, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 9 81.8% 80.1 149.1 72.6 147.1 142.4 Eastern Michigan 5 50% 69 149.1 74.5 147.1 144.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Kent State covered 11 times in 21 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Golden Flashes put up 5.6 more points per game (80.1) than the Eagles allow (74.5).

When Kent State totals more than 74.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 5-6-0 2-1 9-2-0 Eastern Michigan 6-4-0 1-2 6-4-0

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Eastern Michigan 15-0 Home Record 6-7 9-6 Away Record 2-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.