Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4) against the Ohio Bobcats (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET.

Kent State vs. Ohio Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Kent State Players to Watch

Katie Shumate: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Corynne Hauser: 11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikala Morris: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jenna Batsch: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Bridget Dunn: 6.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Madi Mace: 4.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Aylasia Fantrov: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

