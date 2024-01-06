The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats average only 2.1 more points per game (62.9) than the Golden Flashes allow (60.8).

Ohio has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

Kent State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The Golden Flashes average 72.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 72.1 the Bobcats allow.

When Kent State totals more than 72.1 points, it is 4-2.

Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

The Golden Flashes are making 41% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bobcats concede to opponents (41.1%).

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.2 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Mikala Morris: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG% Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Bridget Dunn: 7.8 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Schedule