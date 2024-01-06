How to Watch the Kent State vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Kent State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats average only 2.1 more points per game (62.9) than the Golden Flashes allow (60.8).
- Ohio has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Kent State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Golden Flashes average 72.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 72.1 the Bobcats allow.
- When Kent State totals more than 72.1 points, it is 4-2.
- Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Golden Flashes are making 41% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bobcats concede to opponents (41.1%).
Kent State Leaders
- Katie Shumate: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
- Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Mikala Morris: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%
- Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Bridget Dunn: 7.8 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 84-20
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|La Roche
|W 109-31
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Buffalo
|W 73-64
|Alumni Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/14/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
