Kirill Marchenko will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Considering a bet on Marchenko in the Blue Jackets-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Marchenko has scored a goal in 11 of 38 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 16 of 38 games this year, Marchenko has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 38 games this year, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.8% of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 3 21 Points 0 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

