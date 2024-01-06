Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Mercer County, Ohio today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elida High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Botkins at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.