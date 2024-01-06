Saturday's game at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) going head-to-head against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 67-62 victory for Northern Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The RedHawks' last outing was a 70-52 loss to Toledo on Wednesday.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 67, Miami (OH) 62

Other MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

Against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on December 21, the RedHawks notched their signature win of the season, a 68-66 road victory.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG%

12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG% Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks have been outscored by 16.9 points per game (posting 53.0 points per game, 342nd in college basketball, while conceding 69.9 per contest, 294th in college basketball) and have a -186 scoring differential.

The RedHawks are scoring more points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (52.9).

Miami (OH) concedes 65.8 points per game at home, and 72.3 away.

