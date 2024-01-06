Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) going head-to-head against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 67-62 victory for Northern Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The RedHawks' last outing was a 70-52 loss to Toledo on Wednesday.
Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 67, Miami (OH) 62
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- Against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on December 21, the RedHawks notched their signature win of the season, a 68-66 road victory.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 51.2 FG%
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks have been outscored by 16.9 points per game (posting 53.0 points per game, 342nd in college basketball, while conceding 69.9 per contest, 294th in college basketball) and have a -186 scoring differential.
- The RedHawks are scoring more points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (52.9).
- Miami (OH) concedes 65.8 points per game at home, and 72.3 away.
